Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Steel Partners comprises 0.8% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,405,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,211,000 after purchasing an additional 268,623 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 70.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Steel Partners Stock Down 2.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

SPLP stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,811. The firm has a market cap of $925.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Steel Partners

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.