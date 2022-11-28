Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

