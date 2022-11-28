Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. INDUS Realty Trust accounts for about 3.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,710.8% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,223,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.72. 813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,628. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $649.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.81.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

