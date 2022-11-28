Teton Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTL traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.46. 420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,774. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Unitil

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.