Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after buying an additional 463,885 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CMTL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.41. 625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $26.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -24.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

