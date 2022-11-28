Teton Advisors Inc. Has $323,000 Stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Lee Enterprises worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEE. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $858,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of LEE stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $18.10. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,379. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $44.43.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

