Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 180,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,186,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after acquiring an additional 196,393 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 325 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,391,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Astronics stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.05. 1,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Astronics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Warren C. Johnson acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

