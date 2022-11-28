Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 109.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 116,334.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 751,518 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Tesla by 2,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,485,000 after purchasing an additional 648,294 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,922,156. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.18 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $586.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,108,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,588,678 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.