Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,950 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $96,080,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,049,000 after acquiring an additional 848,447 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $35,556,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,931,000 after acquiring an additional 615,074 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

