Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading 5.9% Higher

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.12. 126,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,943,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,083,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,727,000 after purchasing an additional 617,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,409,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,524,000 after purchasing an additional 316,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading

