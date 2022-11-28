TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TechPrecision Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TechPrecision stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,471. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. TechPrecision has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

