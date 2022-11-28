Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Trimmed by Trian Fund Management L.P.

Trian Fund Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,793,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710,672 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 16.4% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trian Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $744,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $85.80. 6,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,172. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

