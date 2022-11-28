Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYIEY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday.

Symrise Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Symrise stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 86,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

