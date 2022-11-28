Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Given a $20.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
SYM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.
Symbotic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $708.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $28.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.