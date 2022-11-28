Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Swiss Life Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Swiss Life stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758. Swiss Life has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $34.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SZLMY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 552 to CHF 545 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 650 to CHF 624 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

