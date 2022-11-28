Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the October 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Baader Bank upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 104,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

