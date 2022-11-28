SVB Leerink Trims Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Target Price to $35.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.
Arcellx Trading Up 3.6 %
ACLX opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25.
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
