SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Down 6.9%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 63,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,039,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

In related news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $201,700 in the last three months. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth $29,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.