Strike Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.19 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Strike has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can now be bought for about $11.34 or 0.00070056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $39.19 million and $5.26 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.45 or 0.07891272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00486177 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.76 or 0.29571575 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,455,987 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

