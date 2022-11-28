Streakk Price Tops $207.46 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $207.46 or 0.01280014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $2.07 billion and $251,143.46 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 211.74781627 USD and is down -7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $684,351.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

