Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Down 96.6% in November

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SEOAY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($14.80) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.12. 12,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,191. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Articles

