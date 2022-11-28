StockNews.com Upgrades Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

