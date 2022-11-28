StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fanhua from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Fanhua has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.15 million, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 17.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

