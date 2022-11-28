StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fanhua from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
Fanhua Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Fanhua has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.15 million, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fanhua
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fanhua (FANH)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.