StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSTG. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 334,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

