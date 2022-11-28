StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Wayside Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $39.45.
Wayside Technology Group Company Profile
Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.
