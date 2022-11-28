StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.19. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.