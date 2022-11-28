StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NLOK. Barclays lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

