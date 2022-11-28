Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 36,299 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,206 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,981,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,610,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,509 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at $31,041,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4,769.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 873,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 855,898 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UUP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.68. 104,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,508. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

