Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Down 71.5% in November

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the October 31st total of 104,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Steel Connect Price Performance

STCN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,913. Steel Connect has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

