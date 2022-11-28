ssv.network 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.09 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One ssv.network token can now be bought for approximately $9.82 or 0.00060091 BTC on exchanges. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $108.78 million and $2.09 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About ssv.network
ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.
Buying and Selling ssv.network
