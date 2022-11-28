SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 97.4% in November

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSEZY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,486 ($17.57) to GBX 1,664 ($19.68) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.00.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSEZY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,497. SSE has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.