SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Up 994.5% in November

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a growth of 994.5% from the October 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTK. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 878,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTK traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,982. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. SportsTek Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

