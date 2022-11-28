Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.36.

TOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Spin Master Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$34.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$30.63 and a 52-week high of C$51.41.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$814.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,783.80. In related news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,783.80. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,351.70.

About Spin Master



Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

