SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.85% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.50. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $126.19.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.