SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,656 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.5% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.39. 134,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,641,765. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

