SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,233.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 397,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 367,449 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BWZ traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $26.27. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

