Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Spark Power Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.