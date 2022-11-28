SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

SP Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ SP opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $173,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 903,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Stories

