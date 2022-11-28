S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $40,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.44.

SPGI traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $355.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,906. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

