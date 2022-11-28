Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 138,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,788,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
SRNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
