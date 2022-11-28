Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 138,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,788,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 608.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 223,602 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,105.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 274,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

