Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sopra Steria Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPSAF remained flat at $188.00 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average of $188.00. Sopra Steria Group has a twelve month low of $188.00 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Get Sopra Steria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sopra Steria Group from €168.00 ($171.43) to €156.00 ($159.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.