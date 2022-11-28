Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Position Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,792,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $146,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Sony Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $82.92. 10,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,881. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sony Group

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.