Songbird Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $117.77 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Songbird token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market capitalization of $117.77 million and $943,109.69 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.90 or 0.07696987 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00481065 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,728.77 or 0.29260661 BTC.

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

