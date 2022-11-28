Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 547.6% in November

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 547.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sompo Trading Up 4.8 %

SMPNY traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.42. Sompo has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $24.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Sompo alerts:

About Sompo

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.