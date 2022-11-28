Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.46

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 8262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLDP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Solid Power Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27.

Insider Activity

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Solid Power had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 392.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $1,089,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,700,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,178,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,505 shares in the company, valued at $581,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Stories

