Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STWRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.61) to €27.00 ($27.55) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($40.82) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

OTCMKTS:STWRY remained flat at $6.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. 152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

