Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.61) to €27.00 ($27.55) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($40.82) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $11.31.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.