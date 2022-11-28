SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.57. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 127,848 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $192,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 54.6% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 262.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

