SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$196.68 million during the quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.