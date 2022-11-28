SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of SLC Agrícola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
SLC Agrícola Price Performance
Shares of SLCJY traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $8.46. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,217. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. SLC Agrícola has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $12.60.
About SLC Agrícola
SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLC Agrícola (SLCJY)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.