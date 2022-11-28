Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Short Interest Up 413.8% in November

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 413.8% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SZZL. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Down 1.1 %

Sizzle Acquisition stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. Sizzle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Sizzle Acquisition Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

Further Reading

